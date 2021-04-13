The CDC and FDA are currently putting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 on ice. In a joint statement, the two entities recommended a “pause” citing an “abundance of caution.”

Six reported U.S. cases of a rare type of blood clot occurred in individuals after they received the vaccine. The six cases were out of a total of 6.8 million doses.

“CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance,” the FDA’s Dr. Peter Marks and the CDC’s Dr. Anne Schuchat said in their joint statement. “FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases. Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution.”

