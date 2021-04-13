“No one has bought Earl’s masters.”

The world continues to mourn the recent death of the legendary DMX. The Yonkers, NY rapper, born Earl Simmons, passed on Friday, April 8 after suffering a heart attack one week prior.

A number of his peers within music, entertainment, and beyond took to social media to memorialize the Ruff Ryders legend. Those included fellow Ruff Ryders, Swizz Beatz, Eve, Drag-On, in addition to LeBron James, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Black Rob, Redman, Snoop Dogg, Roxanne Shante, and more.

While the tributes have come in abundance, the unfortunate rumors have as well. Over the weekend, news begins to circulate of DMX’s master allegedly being bought by Jay-Z and Beyoncé. His family debunked those rumors and issued a statement on Monday, April 12.

“There have been a few rumors following our loved on, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear it. No one has bought Earl’s masters.”

According to Revolt TV, Swizz Beatz also refuted the validity of those rumors under an Instagram post saying, “Not true king.”

In addition, the family also addressed those who have attempted to profit from X’s passing.

“We are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral,” the family said. “If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.”

The legacy of DMX will continue to live on forever as we celebrate his life and everlasting impact on the world.

DMX, also known as DAD ❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/w4ZbTlADnT — BET (@BET) April 10, 2021