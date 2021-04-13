DMX’s legacy will forever live on the body of DMX’s fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom. Lindstrom received an “X” tattoo to honor the rapper, which was created by Krystal Kills who you may ahve seen on Black Ink Crew.

“I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered,” Kills wrote. “I’m glad I got to witness it. The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family.”

You can see that tattoo below.

DMX’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom got a tattoo in his remembrance 🙏🏽 📸:(@kill_lustrator ) pic.twitter.com/I4AC7cFSdi — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 12, 2021

DMX and Desiree got engaged in August of 2019. The proposal occurred at Sky Zone during the 3rd birthday party for his son Exodus. In the footage obtained by TMZ, DMX can be seen telling a ground of loved ones he and Desiree had just broken up. The break up caused Desiree to wear her engagement ring around her neck.

The couple has been an item for 8-years now and prior to this re-proposal had been engaged for nearly four years.