Doja Cat Pays Homage to Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and More with New Stage Name

Doja Cat gives legendary women their garden while they can still smell it.

It is no secret that Doja Cat is a creative well beyond her years. From provocative visuals to even more stunning performances, the “Streets” artist never fails to deliver. Following the release of her sophomore project, Hot Pink, she became a Grammy-nominated artist. In 2020, she scored her first Hot 100 No. 1 with the Nicki Minaj assisted, “Say So Remix.” Now she is paying homage to her collaborators and a number of other women she admires in music.

Doja took to Twitter to give followers a peak of her new stage name. In her first attempt, she started by combining the names of Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Katy Perry.

“Changing my stage name to Dojickiminegantheyoncégrandizzo Perry B, she tweeted.”

A fan then reminded her to add Rihanna to the name. How could she forget Bad Gal Riri? She replied, “god fu**in damnit lemme restart.”

Her final stage name combined the aforementioned and added both Rihanna and SZA.

“New stage name: Dojickiminegantheyoncé Grandizzoperryihannaza B.”

One fan even asked if Doja is making a list for potential collaborations for her next project, to which she replied, “f**k no i’m just bored and sh*tposting.”

With her superstardom and endless creative ability, it is highly unlikely Doja Cat will have any trouble securing these features. She has already collaborated with both Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and SZA. Her latest track, “Kiss Me More,” features the TDA songstress.