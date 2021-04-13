Words by: Sentwali Holder

Hollywood icon and Academy Award Winner Halle Berry, recently ignited Twitter when she responded to star, Keke Palmer’s tweet with “Baby, that’s KeKe Palmer.”

My granny was such a vibe in the 1940’s pic.twitter.com/PhUA7n9idx — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) April 8, 2021

Berry’s response is interesting but two fold. First is a new Twitter trend where tweeters edit photos with a vintage filter adding a fake but comedically intended, historic familial fact. Keke Palmer used a photo of herself with a classic sepia filter and added the caption, “My granny was such a vibe in the 1940s.”

Other users hopped on the bandwagon in true viral fashion where one tweeter took a picture of Kim Kardashian losing her earring on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the ocean and flipped and bounced it … The caption read that his great-grandmother was rescued from the Titanic. Kind of funny IMO.

The second way Berry lit up the internet in the same tweet is when a user used the same photo (taken from Akeelah and the Bee) and commented saying this was their sister. One user replied and said, “Excuse me ma’am, not to be disrespectful or rude but could you please take post down. That is my sister who was killed by a metra train. And this post is very disrespectful. Idk who you are or if you even know her but I need you to take this down please.”

So Halle Berry’s viral response literally merges two Twitter moments and the fact that it’s coming from the Hollywood queen herself, is just twitter gold even without the viral moments … Just sayin.