Macy’s Collabs With Misa Hylton for I.N.C. International Concepts

By Tobbylola Oniga

Yesterday, Macy’s has recently launched “Icons of Style” starring five black designers. The designers include Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil, and Allen Onyia designing for I.N.C, International Concepts, Zerina Akers for Bar III, and Ouigi Theodore for Sun + Stone.

According to Macy’s website, Hylton was accredited for reshaping style within R&B & hip-hop circles during the ’90s. She influenced the looks of Lil’ Kim, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliot & many other stars.

Misa Hylton for I.N.C. International Concepts consists of bright colors, flowy cuts, highlighter-rich colors & inspiration from Asian prints.

“My designs vibrate on a high frequency.They bring happiness & excitement to the people who see them & to the women who wear them.” Says a quote from Hylton on Macy’s website.

Her collection starts at $49.50 to $159.50. You can purchase these items online or in stores.