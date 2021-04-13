Julian Edelman officially announced his retirement as a New England Patriot in an emotional video message.

Seated in a chair on the field at Gillette Stadium, Edelman looks around as career highlights are played. The wide receiver then makes the announcement before thanking owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and his teammates and coaches.

“I’ve always said I’m gonna go until the wheels come off, and they finally have fallen off,” Edelman said, citing his knee injury as the reason for his retirement.

“It was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family,” Edelman said. “And I’m honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot. … It’s been the best 12 years of my life.”

Edelman was officially released by the Patriots earlier Monday. He ends his career having played 11 years with the team. He’s a three-time Super Bowl champion, winning MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

Edelman’s quarterback for those three Super Bowl championships, Tom Brady, took to social media to praise his favorite slot receiver some love on the way to retirement.