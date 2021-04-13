Trailer Alert: ‘Bigger’ Season 2 Is Back and Bigger Than Ever Before

Trailer Alert: ‘Bigger’ Season 2 Is Back and Bigger Than Ever Before

Words by: Sentwali Holder

As originally exclusively reported on Shadow and Act, BET+ just dropped the Bigger Season 2 trailer, and the group, fans know, and love is back in action.

Bigger was created by Felischa Marye, a writer from 13 Reasons Why said “the story continues about the close-knit group of 30-somethings navigating love, friendships and career ambitions. Season two catches up three months after the big arrest. Is the gang still thriving or frontin’?”

Returning as series regulars are Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony, and Tristen Winger for the seasons, while Angela Ko, Bechir Sylvain, Alyssa Brooke, and Warren Burke return as recurring guest stars.

Other guest stars for the season include Tori Spelling, Jasmine Guy, Christopher “Play” Martin, Eva Marcille, Devale Ellis, Toccara, Karlie Redd, Debbie Morgan, Curtis Washington, Charmin Lee, Alexa Rachelle Jennings and more.

Check out the trailer below: