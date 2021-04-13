Words by: Sentwali Holder

Showtime may have a hit for the culture on their hands after just dropping the trailer for Ziwe. The self-entitled variety series by viral sensation turned late-night host, is produced by A24 best known for critically acclaimed films such as Moonlight, The Last Black Man in San Francisco and this year’s academy award nominee, Minari. Now they’re taking their talents back to the small screen after huge successes with big premium series like HBO’s Euphoria. The show stars comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, who will also serve as executive producer and writer. The series is set to premiere Sunday, May 9 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Ziwe’s highly anticipated six-episode season will ‘feature interviews, musical numbers, guest stars, sketches and more – including unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people.” Ziwe will also helm as the show’s showrunner.

This pivotal series expands Ziwe’s relationship at Showtime, where she writes for the hit show Desus & Mero and Our Cartoon President. She also writes for Apple TV+’s Dickinson.

She went viral last year for her online show that has sent her career on an upward trajectory. On the show, Ziwe will invite “friends and celebrities alike as guests and, armed with a smiling and biting wit, overtly baits them into comically uncomfortable conversations about race.”

Check out the trailer below: