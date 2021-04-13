Trippie Redd is paying it forward through Soundcloud.

The Pegasus rapper is one of many Soundcloud success stories. Since its infancy, the digital streaming platform has been a catalyst and foundation for rising artists. The next-generation music company recently introduced nine emerging artists through their initiative, “First On Soundcloud.”

THIS IS FIRST ON SOUNDCLOUD 2021.



Nine artists with different sounds, hometowns, and dreams. Hungry and up next, we’ll take a dive into each of their stories, so stay tuned!

👀



Meet our #FOSC21 artists over here:

Since 2018 the program has featured Grammy Award nominee Kehlani, Lil Tecca, Baby Rose, and more. The 2021 class features artists from around the country including, SoFaygo. The 19-year-old rapper has already collaborated with Lil Tecca and received cosigns from both Travis Scott Lil Yachty and Trippie Redd.

The Ohio rapper recently spoke with SoFaygo to offer words of encouragement and more.

“I’ve been tapping into all the older stuff and sh*t too,” said Trippie. “I like how the sound has evolved. You just so versatile. You do everything, for real for real.”

Check out highlights from their conversation below.

In 2017 Trippie Redd released his debut mixtape, A Love Letter To You, which amassed more than 13 millions streams on Soundcloud. Other artists such as the late Juice Wrld, Bryson Tiller, Russ and more have build their artistry with the streaming platform as a foundation.

The “First On Soundcloud” looks to spearhead the success of the 2021 class as well.