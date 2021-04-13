Usher caught heat on Monday after a Las Vegas stripper outed the legendary R&B singer for allegedly throwing fake money at the strip club. The money was not only fake but had Usher’s face on it as well.

Pisces, the dancer who outed Usher, originally posted the money on her private story, and somehow it made itself to The Shade Room. “Ladies, what would you do if you danced all night for usher and he threw this??” she asked. “The money does not have a trade in value what so ever! Lmao don’t y’all think he should be blasted on social media for this shit” she added.

Usher is being accused of throwing this same money at dancers!! (📸: @GettyImages) https://t.co/XnBpnrzhnH pic.twitter.com/2ixErj52VK — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 12, 2021

It turns out the “Ush Bucks” as the internet has called them, are a promotional piece for his Vegas residency that is set to debut in July. A representative for the strip club, Sapphire, where this occurred, spoke to TMZ to clear up the situation.

According to the representative, Usher did tip quite well with real money, and the group he was with spent thousands of dollars on the dancers. Apparently, it was someone in the group with Usher who put the money on the stage as a gag.

Despite clearing up the situation, Twitter had a field day with the news Usher was throwing fake money in the strip club.