Angie Martinez is renowned for her legendary career as a Radio Hall of Fame inductee, NY Times Best-Selling Author, and even a Grammy-nominated artist. With a career in media spanning almost three decades, she continues to reinvent herself and pour into the community that has raised and supported her.

Martinez’s latest initiative is a philanthropic effort. Over the past year, a number of businesses have suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to support local businesses, the Brooklyn, NY native recently linked with PepsiCo brand, Manzanita Sol, to support minority-owned food trucks in NYC as the beverage makes its Big Apple debut.

“New York is a place where you’ll find diverse cuisines around every corner,” said Angie Martinez. “Food trucks are what bring that authentic taste of home paired with a refreshing Manzanita Sol to the streets of the city.

“That’s what I’ve always loved about this city and why I’m so proud to be working with Manzanita Sol to celebrate it.”

For one weekend only (Saturday, April, 17 and Sunday April 18), Manzanita Sol is giving $10K to NYC food trucks to cover free meals from some of the best Carribean and Latin Cuisine in NYC. You read right- free food from your favorite food trucks. In addition, you can quench your thirst with a cold and refreshing Manzanita Sol.

The participanting foods trucks include:

Lechonera La Piraña (766 E 152nd St, South Bronx, 1-7 pm)

El Punto Final (559 W 185th St, Washington Heights, 3-9 pm ET)

Nio’s Trinidad Roti, Newkirk Ave and Nostrand Ave., Flatbush (12-7pm ET, Saturday ONLY)

Island Spice Grill, (492 Malcolm X Blvd, Harlem, 12:30-6pm ET)

There is no better way for Manzanita Sol to make NYC its new home than with great food and “The Voice of New York.”