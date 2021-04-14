DMX singles and album streams are currently up and they are up big. According to Billboard, the late legend’s streams are up over 900% since his death.

The precise increase is 928% in the United States with singles from X garnering 75.7 million on-demand streams, on April 9 and 10. On the two days before the number was 7.36 million.

The top five most-streamed songs were “Ruff Ryders Anthem” (9.59 million; up 973%), “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” (5.79 million; up 900%), “Slippin’” (5.52 million; up 853%), “Party Up (In Here)” (5.20 million; up 941%) and “How It’s Goin’ Down,” featuring Faith Evans (3.52 million; up 691%).

DMX’s collected songs and albums sold 101,000 copies on April 9-11 – up 1,036% compared to the 9,000 they sold on April 6-8.