Zack Synder is back with the latest trailer for his new Netflix film Army of the Dead. This new film features a twist on the typical zombie monster, as these undead denizens of Vegas are faster and more organized than your usual walking dead.

Army of the Dead stars Dave Batisita,Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, and Tig Notaro. It’s directed and co-written by Snyder, who started writing it back in 2004, shortly after he directed the remake of the zombie classic Dawn of the Dead. It spent many years trapped in development before Netflix stepped in to finance it.

The movie is also set to kick off an Army of the Dead franchise for Netflix. A prequel movie with the imaginative title Army of the Dead: The Prequel was shot in Germany last fall and directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, one of the actors in Snyder’s film.

Army of the Dead drops on Netflix on May 22nd.