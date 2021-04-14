The police officer who killed 20-year-old unarmed Black man Daunte Wright on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, has resigned from her position.

The 26-year department veteran was joined by Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon in resignation. According to ABC News, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott states both resignations are effective immediately.

“We did not ask her to resign, that was a decision she made,” Elliott stated.

“I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” Potter wrote in a statement