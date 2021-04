Conway the Machine Teams with J.I.D. and Ludacris for “Scatter Brain”

Conway the Machine is getting ready to let of his La Maquina album and the latest listen comes by way of “Scatter Brain,” bringing in J.I.D. and Ludacris on the features.

The single is delivered by Don Cannon and the full album is set to arrive this Friday, April 16. Along with Luda and the Dreamville representative, the album is also set to feature 2 Chainz, Westside Gunn and more.

You can hear the release below.

