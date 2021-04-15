All is good with the trio.

Drake and Rihanna’s chemistry has been well-documented both in and out the booth. With two No.1 Grammy-Nominated collaborations and their dating history, it seemed like the two were matchmade. That is now ancient history and both have moved on. Drake is now a father to his son, Adonis, and Rihanna is currently dating A$AP Rocky.

The Boy recently hosted a gathering in Los Angeles at Delilah earlier this week, where a group of friends attended. Among his guest were Rihanna and A$AP.

According to an E! News source, Drake invited the couple to Delilah and they all enjoyed each other’s company and had a good time.

“There is no bad blood,” between Drake, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, not that anyone would expect it to be. The source also said that the “What’s Next” rapper approves of his ex and Rocky’s relationship. Everyone is good friends. The vibes were high all night as they were all laughing and having drinks. Apparently, the bottles of 1942 was flowing like water.

Drizzy and Rocky collaborated on the rap pose cut “F**kin Problems” back in 2012. They two were on tour together that year as well.