It has almost been 26 years since the death of NWA legend, Eazy-E. The rapper’s contribution to Hip Hop still remains relevant to this day, leaving behind eleven children to tell his story. His daughter, Ebie Wright has been in the process of making a documentary to honor her late father for years but admits to TooFab that there is one roadblock along the way.

“The only thing I will say honestly, is probably the only person that actually matters to this story I’m telling, who hasn’t talked on it so far, I’m just being completely honest … is Ice Cube.”

The feud between Ice Cube and N.W.A. is still one of hip-hop’s most notorious rap beef. Unfortunately, Eazy-E would pass away due to AIDS before he and Ice Cube could verbally hash out their differences. The diss records between both artists remain as classic hits today. Ebie, was only four years old when her father passed away.

“You know, it really breaks my heart that he hasn’t spoken on this yet because I grew up with his sons, and I have a really good relationship with them,” Ebie continued. She then states that Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson, who played Ice Cube in the N.W.A. movie, actually told her that Ice Cube would be willing to do the documentary.

“He was gonna do whatever for me, and he was down. Since then, when we tried to book him to do the interview, he’s been ducking and dodging.” Ebie then states that she doesn’t know why Ice Cube won’t talk about her dad with her, because the many publications where he has touched on Eazy-E, let her know that the rapper is comfortable with the topic.

“To be honest, I don’t know why Ice Cube wouldn’t talk about my dad with me,” she added. “I don’t know because again, he’s been on many platforms large and small, you know, talking about Eazy-E. So, I really don’t know. I don’t have the answer. We’d have to ask him,” she concluded.

Check out the full clip of what Ebie says below.