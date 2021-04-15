Just a couple of weeks ago the Brooklyn Nets were celebrating the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge. Today, the former All-Star has announced his abrupt retirement.

“For 15 years I’ve put basketball first,” Aldridge wrote. “And now, it is time to put my health and family first.”

Aldridge revealed his time with the Nets is cut short due to an irregular heart beat during the team’s game against the Lakers.

“The next morning, I told the team what was going on and they were great getting me to the hospital,” Aldridge wrote. “Though I’m better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I’ve experienced.”

“We know this was not an easy decision for him, but after careful consideration and consultation with medical experts, he made the best decision for him, his family and for his life after basketball,” Marks said in a statement.

During his career Aldridge played for the Nets, along with the Portland Trailblazers and San Antonio Spurs. He was a seven-time All Star.