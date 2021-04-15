After losing Jamal Murray for the season, the Denver Nuggets are looking to add a veteran guard for the playoff stretch. The Nuggets are close to signing free-agent guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract. This move has been anticipated for a few days.

The Nuggets already needed another guard after trading Gary Harris and RJ Hampton to Orlando in the Aaron Gordon deal. The loss of Murray put even more strain on their limited backcourt.

Rivers began this season with the New York Knicks. But he fell out of the rotation after the team acquired Derrick Rose. Rivers was then traded to Oklahoma City in a three-team deal at the deadline and promptly got waived by the Thunder. Rivers will give the Nuggets another solid shooter who isn’t afraid of taking a tough shot.

