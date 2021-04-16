Following up “Blood Roses,” Conway The Machine has released his new effort La Maquina.

The new release features Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, 2 Chainz, J.I.D. Ludacris, Alchemist, Daringer, Murda Beatz, Don Cannon, El Camino, Cardiak, and Conway The Machine’s Drumwork Label artists Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius.

“I know I promised my Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes next, but as I was executive producing upcoming projects from my Drumwork label artists Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius, I got into a really creative zone and I just couldn’t hold back” Conway said. “I love the material on La Maquina and I know fans will as well. I feel like I am the best doing it right now! Griselda dominated 2020 and we are going to dominate 2021. So, after Benny hit you in the head with The Plugs I Met 2, it’s my turn. Surprise!”

Advertisement

You can hear the full album below.