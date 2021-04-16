Kim Godwin Named President Of ABC News, Becoming The First Black Woman To Run a Broadcast News Division

Kim Godwin is set to make history as the new President of ABC News. Godwin becomes the first Black executive to run one of America’s major broadcast network newsrooms.

Godwin was named president of ABC News Wednesday by Peter Rice, chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content, to whom she will report, an ABC release said.

Godwin will oversee editorial and business operations for broadcast, digital, streaming, and audio news across the organization which includes “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight,” “20/20,” “Nightline,” FiveThirtyEight, “The View” and “This Week.”

Godwin replaces James Goldston at ABC, who left in March after 17 years with the network.

“I have immense respect and admiration for ABC News,” Godwin said in a statement. “As the most trusted brand in news, they are to be commended for the extraordinary work and dedication of the journalists, producers, executives and their teams across the organization.”

Godwin was previously working at CBS News since 2007. Godwin started at CBS News as a senior producer for its evening news show, which at the time was anchored by Katie Couric.

The National Association of Black Journalists gave Godwin its Ida B. Wells Award last fall, and praised her “for her work to create a diverse newsroom, and her focus on identifying — and advocating for — young journalists throughout their careers.”

Godwin’s years of service has prepared her for this historical role. Another great example of black excellence at work.