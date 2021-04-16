Hot Girl Meg is digging back into the Good News album, teaming with Lil Durk for a new video for “Movie.” The new release from Megan Thee Stallion is directed by Mike Ho and brings in P-Valley stars Brandee Evans and Nicco Annan, known as television as Mercedes and Uncle Clifford.

The new video brings a flowing hair Thee Stallion all in the light glow before hitting the pole with some of the baddest dancers you can find. Lil Durk plays the perfect pair and all the ones are everywhere.

Check it out below.

Advertisement