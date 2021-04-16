Rap icon and Grammy Award-nominated heavyweight Redman is approaching the eve of what is sure to be one of the most classic Verzuz shows (vs Method Man) to date, and to celebrate these times, the lyricist, who continues his partnership with RIV MUSIC, dropped a brand new track, “80 Barz.” To take things a giant step further, Redman also announced a summer release of his highly anticipated studio album Muddy Waters 2.

“80 Barz” highlights the rapper’s unique style and edgy sound reminding us why he has always been a fan favorite. Referencing to his deep roots in the industry while connecting to today’s trends, the track showcases the hip hop legend’s undeniable talent.

Music lovers can catch the Redman v Method Man Verzuz battle this Tuesday, 4/20 at 5:00 PM PST/ 8:00 PM EST on Triller or @VerzuzTV Instagram.

