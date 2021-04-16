The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Thursday announced the list of presenters for the upcoming inductees, who will be enshrined on May 15. Michael Jordan will do the honors for Kobe Bryant.

Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant in the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame @Hoophall induction ceremony on May 15. Full list of inductees and presenters: pic.twitter.com/iD5r6EIxHF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2021

Jordan was the best option here as Bryant and Jordan’s relationship intertwined on and off the court. Evidence of just how close the two were can be found in the passionate speech Jordan gave at Bryant’s memorial last year.

” He wanted to be the best basketball player he could be,” Jordan said during the speech. “And as I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be.”

Bryant gave credit to Jordan in the Last Dance documentary for most of his moves and appreciates being a great mentor to him. Bryant made it no secret that he wanted to be just like Mike.