Words by: Sentwali Holder

If Beale Street Could Talk Director, Barry Jenkins, full-length trailer for Amazon’s upcoming limited drama series, The Underground Railroad is here. The highly anticipated historical drama will premiere on May 14 with a 10 episode order.

The Underground Railroad stars Thuso Mbedu (Is’Thunzi), Chase W. Dillon (The First Wives Club) and Joel Edgerton (Bright, Obi-Wan Kenobi) Aaron Pierre (Krypton), William Jackson Harper (Midsommar) and rounding out the cast is Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus “MJ” Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan also star.

Advertisement

Jenkins reteamed with Moonlight producers (Brad Pitt’s) Plan B, and Adele Romanski, to adapt the Colson Whitehead novel, which tells the story of a young enslaved woman’s adventures as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South.

Here’s the Amazon logline: The limited series chronicles young Cora’s (Mbedu) journey as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping her Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.