Destiny Bean traveled from Bayonne, New Jersey for an extended girls weekend in Barbados. She arrived one day before a volcano erupted on the nearby island of Saint Vincent and now she’s stuck by herself in Barbados. Her friend missed her flight and Destiny’s luggage never made it, forcing her to wear a towel in her hotel room.

Destiny Bean is stranded in Barbados but still smiling.

Bean told NBC4 she can see the brown ash covering her hotel building and is restricted to her hotel room because of COVID-19 restrictions. She has contacted the U.S. embassy who says a cruise ship is leaving from Saint Vincent but nothing to help U.S. visitors in!! Barbados.

