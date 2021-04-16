Words by: Sentwali Holder

Who would you want to play DMX in a biopic film? Well, A Fall From Grace star Mehcad Brooks, who will play Jax in Mortal Kombat, the upcoming blockbuster from Warner Bros, is humbly and respectfully throwing his name in the proverbial hat.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show, Brooks was asked about DMX’s untimely passing and Cane planted the idea when he said he thinks the Mortal Kombat co-star would be a perfect choice to play the rapper.

“So everybody talks about like, DMX is not the greatest rapper alive,” he said. “I understand that. Everybody talks about Tupac. Everybody talks about Biggie. Everybody talks about Jay Z, Andre 3000, Eminem, Kendrick. Got it. But DMX spoke to me in a way that no other rapper did. DMX was our heavy metal. He was our heavy metal. And I liked Metallica, I liked Mötley Crüe, I liked that kind of stuff. I grew up with a varied taste in music, and so when I heard DMX, I was like, this is our rockstar. This is our heavy metal rockstar.”

Brooks continued, “So I grew up just like this [shows fingers crossed] with DMX in my ears the whole time. Listen, I would be blessed, I would honor his memory in such a way, and I would be honored and humbled, from your lips to God’s ears.. We’ll see.”

Mortal Kombat looks dope IMO and maybe after watching we may have a better feel if Brooks has the acting chops to step into a role portraying the late iconic rap star.

Check out the SiriusXM interview below and Mortal Kombat will be in theaters later this month.