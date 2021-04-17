It’s with regret we report that rapper Black Rob has passed away. Mark Curry, one of Rob’s collaborators on Bad Boy in the early 2000s, shared a tearful video confirming his passing.

“I wanna thank everybody for the donations … Rob passed away. Bout an hour ago.” he said. “I need for his daughter, Iona Ross, little Robert Ross, y’all get in touch with me, please.”

The Bad Boy artist who scored a smash hit in 2000 with “Whoa!” and guest-starred on hit singles such as “Let’s Get It” with G Dep and Diddy and “Bad Boy For Life,” has reportedly passed away. He was 51. The news was confirmed by former Bad Boy singer and producer Mario Winans on Instagram as well as Mark Curry.

“This hit my heart……. we will NEVER forget you brother!” he wrote on Saturday (April 17). “RIP BLACK ROB!”

Just eight days ago Black Rob offered his condolences to rapper DMX from a hospital bed. In another Instagram video, Black Rob talked about what he was going through, explaining, “Oh man, I’ve been dealing with this for five years,” he says. “Four strokes … I don’t know what to tell you man. Shit is crazy. This shit is hard. I don’t got no house to live in — except maybe an apartment. Me and my man be trying to get together. I’m telling you man, this shit is strange.

“It’s hard, you know what I’m saying? I don’t know what the people want to do, what the people going to say. I need some rest, man. Really, man. I need some rest. My side is killing me. Oh shit. I don’t want to talk about it no more. ”

Rest in Power Black Rob. A Harlem legend.