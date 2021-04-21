Derek Chauvin was arrested after he was found guilty of the second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter of George Floyd last Memorial Day weekend.

He is being held without bail and was transferred to the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, a Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson said.

The former officer arrived at the facility at 4:55 p.m. CST and is there from an agreement between the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Corrections. The facility is located in Stillwater, Minnesota, 25 miles east of downtown Minneapolis.

According to CNN, Chauvin’s booking photo will be available on Wednesday.