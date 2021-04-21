Ski Jackson keeps it sweet while lining crystal gems under her brows

Face jewelry, rhinestones, and crystals are officially a thing and we are officially loving it. If you’re looking to add a little extra drip to your look then a few well-placed face crystals can be the difference between blah and shining, shining, shining, yeah (in our Beyonce voice). While taking selfies or on a night out and dropping them on the dance floor when the light catches, your face will be the one that shines when you’re wearing stones that sparkle. Now, we don’t want you to go Lil Uzi Vert on us taking gems and embedding them into your face so keep in mind that minimal and simple is key to keeping this look pretty.





Lady London creates a dramatic look, smokey eyeshadow and crystals around the eyelid

While a full-on bedazzled face is becoming nothing to flinch at these days (we’ve been looking at a few of your Instagram posts) a few well-placed crystals has a greater impact than a full face of gems and crystals as you don’t want your look to go costume and Halloween on you. Better yet you want to blend this look between your makeup, clothes, and accessories as a tool of self-expression a crystal lip, a bedazzled eye or a studded eyeliner will make the perfect accent to any look. To apply, remove gems, decals, or crystal face jewelry from the pack and place firmly onto your clean skin in the desired design for 5 seconds. If face jewels are not self-adhesive decals then use a dab of eyelash glue to secure and enjoy

Chrissy Teigen wearing her own line of face crystals-Cravings by Chrissy Teigen face crystals