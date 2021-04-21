The absence of sports has left some young athletes without their structure, support system, physical outlet, and sense of identity, which has contributed to a mental health crisis that has largely been overlooked against the backdrop of the pandemic. Kavitha Davidson reports on the rise in mental health disorders, including depression and anxiety, among young athletes as they navigate a world without sports.



