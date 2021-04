Benny the Butcher is continuing to give visuals off of his The Plugs I Met 2 album, dropping the video for “When Tony Met Sosa.”

The latest album from the Griselda rapper, topped the Rap Charts at Apple Music, iTunes and Spotify, while also garnering breakthroughs on the Rolling Stone Charts (#22 on the Top 200 Chart), Billboard (#33) and Hits Double Daily (#28).

The album features 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, French Montana, Jim Jones, Rick Hyde & Chinx.

You can see the video below.