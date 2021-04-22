BET is set to televise and stream BET Remembers DMX, which will include live exclusive coverage of his homegoing celebration on Sunday, April 25 at 2:30p.m. ET on BET and its YouTube channel here. In addition to the homegoing celebration, BET will air special programming that day to remember Simmons including a selection of films and documentaries starring or featuring the late recording artist and actor.

“DMX is a musical icon whose impact was truly groundbreaking and transcended generations. The authenticity and transparency in his music were profound, creating a lane of his own that changed hip-hop forever. BET is proud to pay our respect to a legend and show our love and support to DMX’s family during this difficult time,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.