NFL Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre is in hot water because of his seemingly inconsiderate remarks on his podcast, stating that he doesn’t believe that convicted killer Derek Chauvin did not mean to kill 46-year-old unarmed George Floyd.

On his most recent episode of Boiling With Favre this week, Favre said about the guilty plea, “I find it hard to believe — and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way — I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd.”

Listen to Favre’s entire statement HERE

