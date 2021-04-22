According to a recent report from TMZ, rap queen Cardi B wants to break into the cosmetics business and has already started the leg work to get the beauty brand off the ground.

Washpoppin Inc., Cardi B.’s company, just filed legal documents to lock down the name “Bardi Beauty”, which she wants to use to brand all types of cosmetics products.

The trademark documents state that Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, is looking to hawk a bunch of products under the Bardi Beauty name, including cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish, nail enamel and anything that could be classified as beauty.

Cardi has teamed up in the past with other fashion brands like Reebok and Fashion Nova for signature collections, but this glamour line will indeed be all her own.