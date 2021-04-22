According to several confirmed reports, the Department of Justice is set to launch an investigation into the pattern of brutality and discrimination towards Black and Brown people in the Minneapolis Police Department.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the start of the investigation yesterday, which will be about the use of excessive force and the discriminatory pattern by the Minneapolis police. “Today, I am announcing that the Justice Department has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing,” said Garland in his announcement.

He continued, “If the Justice Department concludes that there’s reasonable cause to believe there is a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing, we will issue a public report of our conclusions.”

AG Garland announces DOJ investigation into Minneapolis police department: ‘Yesterday’s verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis … public safety requires public trust’ pic.twitter.com/SjWZ1GwdLN — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 21, 2021

This investigation comes less than a week from the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin, the former officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd and the killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by Minneapolis Police.

