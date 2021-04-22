Today, Lil Yachty reveals the artwork and April 23 release date for his highly-anticipated mixtape Michigan Boy Boat. Featuring rappers from Detroit and Flint, Yachty unveiled a behind-the-scenes trailer filmed in the Great Lake State.

Lil Yachty linking with Michiganders is nothing new. Since his 2017 Tee Grizzley collaboration “From the D to the A,” Yachty has been featured on songs with Michigan artists Sada Baby, YN Jay, RNC Mike, and Krispylife Kitdd. And these were only primers.

“Yachty’s upcoming mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat, is an ode to the state where a new crop of MCs is currently restitching the fabric of modern hip-hop. It’s also a testament to one of the 23-year-old rapper’s greatest gifts: his ear for talent,” states Rolling Stone.

Advertisement

In February Lil Yachty released a video for his song, “Royal Rumble,” which features six MCs from Michigan’s vibrant rap scenes (along with Yachty, the song boasts Krispylife Kid, RMC Mike, Babyface Ray, Rio Da Yung OG and Icewear Vezzo).