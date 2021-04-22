The National Museum of African American Music will honor Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers with the Rhapsody & Rhythm Awards.

The ceremony will take place at the NMAAM’s seventh annual Celebration of Legends Benefit Concert on June 17, according to Billboard. The event will also double as the kickoff to the three day celebration of Black Music Month (June 17-19).

“NMAAM showcases Black music excellence every day, but this year’s Black Music Month will be a special one as we celebrate the museum’s opening with phenomenal music icons and Black music fans across the world. We can’t wait to open our doors and share in the joy of Juneteenth weekend with our supporters, fans and a few musical legends, as well,” said NMAAM president/CEO Henry Beecher Hicks III.

You can learn more about NMAAM and its Black Music Month celebration at www.BlackMusicMonth.com.