Guess who is back, just in time for the Los Angeles Lakers season-ending home stretch. Anthony Davis revealed that he plans to return on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks as long as he does not suffer any late setbacks or issues.

Anthony Davis says he will make his return tomorrow in Dallas, so long as he continues to feel well. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 21, 2021

Davis has been out for two months with a calf strain that he suffered on Feb. 14. He’s been limited to just 23 games this season, and in Davis’ absence the team has slid down to the 5th seed in the loaded Western Conference.

“It’s going to be my job to try to help the team stay afloat until he comes back as well and stay fighting,” Davis said. “But this team has done more than we can ask for.”

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis will start against the Mavericks and that his playing time will be limited to the 15-minute range for the first two games he plays. The goal here is not to rush Davis with a load of minutes but to ease him back into game shape. Next up will be all eyes waiting for the return of Lebron James, who is about two weeks before returning to the Lakers’ lineup.