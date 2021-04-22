Kevin Durant can’t seem to get his fingers off Twitter.

A Twitter user named @sleiman_jp got into a debate on the platform this week about who was the better player between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. The user, who was on James’ side, tweeted the claim that Durant had carried Curry in both of Golden State’s championship years when they were together. The user also said that Curry needed another MVP and three All-Stars to get the job done, calling Curry a “trash a–.”

Kevin Durant was better than Steph curry both those years😂😂😂😂 everybody knows it bro. don’t try and kid urself. This mf curry needed another MVP and 3 all stars to get the job done💀💀💀💀 trash ass — JP (@sleiman_jp) April 21, 2021

Soon after Durant appears to have liked that tweet and the user was quick to record it.

This latest Twitter-like comes off right after his situation with Micheal Rapaport followed by another Twitter back and forth with Shannon Sharpe. It clears that Durant has too much time on his hands.

Durant is averaging 27.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season while posting career-high shooting percentages of 54-percent from the field, 46-percent from three, and 87-percent on free throws. He’s missed 34-of-58 games this season due to injuries and COVID protocols. When on the court, Durant is a problem. When on Twitter, Durant appears to also be a problem.