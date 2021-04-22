Top NFL Draft prospect Justin Fields confirmed to NFL teams that he is managing epilepsy.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Fields has confirmed to teams during the pre-draft process that he has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder, which can lead to seizures when triggered. However, the disorder has had no impact on his football career, and that is not expected to change.

OSU QB Justin Fields has confirmed to NFL teams during the pre-draft process that he is managing epilepsy – a neurological disorder that can cause seizures, per me and @TomPelissero. It has not affected football & doctors believe he’ll outgrow it as his other family members have. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2021

Epilepsy, in basic terms, is a neurological disorder caused by irregular electrical activity in the brain. As a result, seizures and other sensory disturbances can take place. The CDC estimates that there are around 3.4 million people nationwide who are living with epilepsy.

Fields have taken medication to treat the illness, but it has reportedly not impacted him on the field. Fields’ former head coach at Ohio State Ryan Day pretty much confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

“Justin’s health, toughness, and work ethic have never been an issue and I am incredibly proud of his professionalism and the character he displays on and off the field,” Day said about his team’s former starting quarterback. “The fact that he never missed a game at Ohio State speaks volumes about how he takes care of himself.”

Fields started for two years at Ohio State, including a 2019 season that saw him throw 41 touchdown passes to just three interceptions. Fields is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks selected in next week’s NFL draft.