Black Rob’s Manager on Diddy Offering Funeral Funds: “Everybody Wanna Do Something for You When You Are Dead and Gone”

Earlier in the week, a report emerged that Diddy would assist with the payment for the late Black Rob’s funeral. Rob’s manager, Kal Dawson, spoke on the Murder Master Music Show and stated it was a little too late.

“Through somebody else that was affiliated with Rob, Diddy reached out and was gonna do something for Rob, this is when the video first went up when he was in the hospital,” said Dawson. “People dragging their feet and nothing got done. So now you gonna pay for his funeral, he dead and gone now! Everybody wanna do something for you when you are dead and gone!

“A lot of people that could’ve helped didn’t help. That’s why I put the video up to show’em that everybody wanna keep shit hush-hush, but he is not getting no help,” he added.

You can hear it from Dawson below.