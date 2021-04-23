When celebrities reveal unknown tea, it is always going to be a shocker to the public. This week, Claudia Jordan has a few mouths dropped after she revealed that Kanye West once tried to shoot his shot with her.

In an interview with The Domenick Nati Show, Jordan shared that Kanye West allegedly tried to hook up with her following a night out at a nightclub.

“Ok. I was also going to ask you– I didn’t know that you were taken. I was going to ask you if you might be interested in Kanye West,” said the interviewer.

“No, Kanye tried to already, so no thank you,” Claudia Jordan responded. A passenger in Jordan’s car suggested that Kanye West didn’t want Jordan in a sexual way and she denied that thought by saying, “Me and Nikki Chu were in the club. They shut the door… I met him before and, you know what, I hung out with Kim, as well. And girl code. I couldn’t do it. Let’s say that.”

Although Jordan mentioned that the situation happened a few years ago, she didn’t mention if Kanye and Kim were actually together or not at the time. By leaving the possibility in the air social media users are criticizing Jordan for even bringing up the story as they deem it inappropriate.

Jordan was also recently under fire for announcing the death of DMX on Twitter, although the Hip Hop mogul did not yet pass away.

Check out the clip of Claudia’s interview below!