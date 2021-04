Jake Paul Says Drake Hit Him Up on Instagram Following Latest Win

Jake Paul Says Drake Hit Him Up on Instagram Following Latest Win

Jake Paul is currently running up the boxing wins and his bank account. His latest win on Triller over Ban Askren in the first round has gained a ton of attention. That includes Drake who hit Paul’s DM’s after the fight.

“[It was] one of the best moments of my life. He says, ‘You’re a demon crow, wow. How much you make for a one-minute set tonight?'” Paul shared.

Even the star power of Drake is a lot for Jake Paul. You can see the moment below.

Advertisement