After collecting a few Grammys and dropping some more visuals, Megan Thee Stallion is taking a break.

The announcement of her break was done by her team who uploaded an animated clip of the Hot Girl to Instagram with a special message.

“Megan Thee Stallion is recharging,” it reads. “Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle Meg has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next. ….In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach. [[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!”

Advertisement

Megan thee Stallion announces a break to recharge and to prepare for what’s next. 🐎



“I’ll be back when it’s time” pic.twitter.com/u4ZxXY73Cv — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) April 22, 2021

Meg also shared some words on Twitter:

I’ll be back when it’s time 🔥 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 22, 2021

Last Week, Thee Stallion teamed with Lil Durk to release the video for “Movie” from the Good News Album. In the new release from Megan Thee Stallion is directed by Mike Ho and brings in P-Valley stars Brandee Evans and Nicco Annan, known as television as Mercedes and Uncle Clifford. The new video brings a flowing hair Thee Stallion all in the light glow before hitting the pole with some of the baddest dancers you can find. Lil Durk plays the perfect pair and all the ones are everywhere.

You can see the video below.