Moneybagg Yo is back with another album, dropping off A Gangsta’s Pain. The new release brings in Future, Polo G, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, Jhene Aiko, and Big 30 across 22 tracks.

The album follows the 2020 drop-off, Time Served, and teaming with Blac Youngsta for a joint album.

Yo sat with Apple Music and spoke about the album, highlighting the Aiko collaboration, “One of Dem Nights,” as a favorite.

“It’s like one of my favorites for sure,” he said. “Every morning I get up or when I’m trying to relax my mind I play Jhené, Summer Walker, and stuff like that…You have to step outside of what you’re doing a lot of times and just get yourself right.”

You can hear the album in full below.