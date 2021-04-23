Nick Young and Iggy Azalea had the spotlight on their relationship before the couple called it quits. The professional NBA player and rap star were engaged for about a year before their publicized split. As time passed along, Young and his current fiancee, Keonna Green would welcome their second child into the world after what was described as a “weak moment.”

Iggy explained that she was never made aware of Green’s bun in the oven, and when the news broke that she was expecting, Iggy tweeted that the news was a “second shot to the chest” following her split with Nick Young.

Nick Young and Keonna Green addressed the situation in a forthcoming episode of “Behind Every Man.” “Keonna, her just being my first love, I felt like we was always gon’ have some type of relationship, if not be in a relationship,” Young said in the clip.

“We were never intimate until maybe 2015,” Green said. “Maybe a year later? Um, we had a weak moment and from that came my daughter.”

Green then addressed how the public portrayed her in the media, denying claims that she was a mistress. I’m not what everybody has painted me out to be,” she stated. It’s very hurtful seeing a picture of me in a tabloid and it has mistress. That’s not how my grandmother raised me to be. That’s not how my mother raised me to be. And I know everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, be stronger than that. You should have left him and moved on with your life.’ I want to see a woman who hasn’t had a situation like that before,” Green says before referring to Nick as her first love.

Watch the clip below as Green and Young explain their love story.