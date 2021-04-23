There isn’t anything Aaron Rodgers can do wrong and his two weeks as Jeopardy host proved that again.

V News Check reported this week that Rodgers helped the show become the No. 1 program on the syndication chart in the session ending April 11. They say Jeopardy got a 5.6 live-plus-same-day national Nielsen rating, which was its highest mark in a month. That was 14 percent higher than the week before.

Rodgers’ first week of shows aired from April 5-9. His second week was April 12-16. He followed Dr. Oz as the guest host. As the lineup of guest hosts continues in the coming months, ratings are all but certain to be a factor in determining a permanent replacement for legendary host Alex Trebek, who died in November of pancreatic cancer.

Rodgers has voiced his desire to be the permanent host of Jeopardy while continuing his NFL career.