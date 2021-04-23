The baddest woman on the planet is about to become a mom for the first time. Ronda Rousey and her husband former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne announced they are expecting their first child soon.

“Thank you everybody for all the well wishes and positivity to get us to this point,” Rousey said. “We’re really excited for you all to meet (censored) just like we are.”

Rousey, a UFC Hall of Famer, has spent the last several years focusing on a wrestling career with the WWE. She won her first championship in 2018 and held it for a then-record 231 days. Her championship reign ended at WrestleMania 35, where she faced Becky Lynch and lost her first-ever match.

After that match, Rousey said she wanted to step away from wrestling and training, so she could focus on starting a family. Glad to see that eventually come to fruition.